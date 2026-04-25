Men's national championship bringing best 55+ tennis talent to the Treasure Valley

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Racquet and Swim Club (BRSC) is hosting a men's national championship in tennis for ages 55+ and 60+.

The title has drawn dozens of players from over 20 states, with competitors having a history of competing in grand slams like Wimbledon. This is a level one tournament, meaning it is the highest-ranked USTA matches available at this age range.

WATCH | The best tennis talent compete in the national championship—

Men's national championship bringing best 55+ tennis talent to Treasure Valley

“This year is probably the toughest draw of any year I've played. It's just crazy,” said Leo Young, a North Carolina resident.

Young, a Raleigh resident, lived in Idaho for five years and knows the BRSC well. For years, he has traveled across the country and has now made his return to Idaho.

“This is actually my favorite tournament, and the club is amazing. It’s first rate,” said Young.

The elite play and competitiveness ultimately draw in the best across the United States, but event coordinators say that the great state of Idaho is also what makes the best tennis players come back.

“One of the reasons they keep coming back is because they just love Boise. I mean, they really love the city. They love the restaurants and everything like that, so they just keep coming back year after year,” said Kevin Conner, BRCS tennis director.

The tournament runs through April 30, and admission is free to spectators.