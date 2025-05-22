Mayor cuts ribbon on brand new park in West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, representatives for the City of Boise, including Mayor Lauren McLean, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to symbolize the opening of the newest park in the Treasure Valley, the Settlers Canal Path.

Located at 8350 W. Goddard Road, the new park is across the street from Capitol High School and will provide some 1,900 residents with a green space within a 10-minute walk.

RELATED: Boise Parks and Rec proposes new neighborhood park on the West Bench

The three-acre park features an accessible, 10-foot-wide pathway that connects to other sidewalks in the area. Other features include a gazebo, benches, and garden walkways.

City of Boise

“It’s an honor for us to be stewards of these spaces and to provide places for Boiseans to make memories, improve their wellbeing and travel safely without having to get in a vehicle.” - Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director

The land for the park was originally donated to the City of Boise by the Settlers Irrigation District back in 2022.

City of Boise

With the help of the West Bench Neighborhood Association and neighborhood grant funding, the City of Boise successfully developed the previously unused parcel into a vibrant green space that will serve Boiseans for years to come.