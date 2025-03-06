Boise Parks and Rec proposes new neighborhood park on the West Bench

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has proposed acquiring a new neighborhood park location on the West Bench. The .66-acre piece of land, located near Northview Street and Fairview Avenue, would offer over 4,000 residents access to a park within a 10-minute walk of their homes.

Over the past 8 years, the city of Boise has made it a goal to increase the number of residents who can walk to a park from their home in 10 minutes or less. Since the beginning of the project, access has increased from 60% to at least 73% of Boise residents.

"This benchmark continues to drive our community investments to increase park access and thoughtfully grow the city's park and pathways system," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "We are committed to meeting our 10-Minute Walk to a Park goal, and this property acquisition gets us another percentage point — and 4,000 residents — closer to that mark."

Boise City Council will decide at a meeting on Tuesday, March 11, whether or not to use funds from the Open Space and Clean Water Levy to purchase the plot of land for the park.

If approved, the city will purchase the land from a private property owner for $550,000 — which is roughly 1/4 of the funds available in the Open Space and Clean Water Levy. To learn more about the city's 10-Minute Walk to a Park goal, visit cityofboise.org.