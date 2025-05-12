"It's big, it's steep": Surfers and kayakers hit the waves at Boise's Whitewater Park

BOISE, Idaho — Surfers and kayakers are returning to the Boise Whitewater Park after months of construction this past winter aimed to improve the phase two adjustable wave feature.

"It's big, it's steep and it's got a lot of water so there's a ton of power running underneath it. So you can get going on that thing," said Andrew Dobi, who has been surfing at the park for years.

He says spring high water flows make for ideal conditions on the waves.

"The more water there is in the wave, the easier it is to surf and the less your board hits the ground; But the trade-off is the rivers a lot faster and it's a lot colder," said Dobi.

Dobi says he's seen the different iterations of the waves as Boise Parks & Rec tries to make the recreational feature more consistent.

"It's kind of cool seeing the evolution of it, but it's really fun! The wave shapers have done an awesome job with it," Dobi said.

The construction comes after the wave feature didn't meet the city's expectations for stability, leading them to close the wave for safety reasons — except during monitored sessions.

But construction efforts got cut short this year as water levels rose, leaving some of the work to be done in winter of 2025.

"We're getting tossed around out here," says Korey Tockes, who is new to the Whitewater Park.

He was one of dozens of surfers and kayakers shredding the high water flows.

"I'm trying to learn how to surf. It's my first season. It's really hard," said Tockes.

The park sees a lot of surfers, kayakers and occasionally large rafts navigating the waves.

"Especially right now with these bigger flows, there's so much water that it gives you a ton of really good practice at getting tossed around, especially being a freestyle kayak. It's significantly smaller," said Adan Estrada a local kayaker.

Estrada appreciates the convenience the park offers to local residents.

"It's just incredibly easy access, you can come after work and have a whole evening to come play around in the water," Estrada said.