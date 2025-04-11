Hear from Boise School District after substitute teacher and coach was arrested for child sexual abuse

BOISE, Idaho — Another Boise School District employee is at the center of sexual abuse allegations.

Tyler Chorjel, 25, a substitute teacher and assistant coach, is being held on $25,000 bail. He faces a felony charge of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

According to Newport Beach Police in California, Chorjel allegedly posed online as a 16-year-old and paid two underage girls in California for explicit photos and videos. He was arrested Tuesday in Boise.

“That got the process rolling for us in terms of terminating him,” said Dan Hollar, public affairs administrator for the Boise School District.

Chorjel worked as a substitute in several West Ada and Boise schools, including Eagle, Timberline, Boise and Mountain View high schools, as well as Sawtooth Middle School.

District officials said substitute teachers undergo the same screening standards as full-time staff, including criminal background checks.

“Any employee, whether they're classified or certified, there are criminal background checks that are required,” Hollar said. “We’re committed to conducting and making sure that that is done in a very thorough and comprehensive way.”

Still, many parents are concerned this case is part of a troubling pattern.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, other former Boise School District staff members — including Eric McDermott, Scott Crandel and Gavin Snow — were all accused of sexual misconduct. Two died by suicide as police began investigating. The other is currently in prison.

“One is too many. There’s no doubt about that,” Hollar said.

Chorjel’s arrest comes the same week the district held a closed-door meeting with Valley View Elementary parents to share investigation findings following the death of Gavin Snow, a special education aide accused of producing child sexual abuse material on school grounds. Snow died by suicide in January.

The district is implementing changes in response, including restricting cell phone use in restrooms and requiring two staff members to sign off when students need personal assistance.

Officials said they are also working to educate students on how to recognize predatory behavior.

“We want the public to understand that first and foremost, job one for us each and every day is the safety and security of our students. This is why we do what we do,” Hollar said.

According to the district, students in grades 7 through 12 receive annual training on grooming and sexual harassment, including how to identify, report, and understand inappropriate behaviors. Elementary students receive age-appropriate lessons on safe and unsafe touch and how to say no.

When it comes to rebuilding trust with families, Hollar said it starts with listening.

“We completely understand it. We want to hear, we want to be compassionate. We want to make sure people understand that we care—because all of us are community members here first and foremost.”

Chorjel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

