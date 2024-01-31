Greenbelt closures near Veteran Memorial Parkway

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the city of Boise closed a portion of the Greenbelt near Veterans Memorial Parkway for construction. The project is to help expand and upgrade pipes for the Lander Street Water Renewal Facility.



This is the start of phase 2 of the project

The closure is expected to last until April

New additions will allow an additional 5.5 million gallons of water to be filtered daily

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Detours on the Greenbelt with updates on the way.

I'm your West Boise Neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp and with the constant growth here in the Treasure Valley, we're looking at how the Lander Street water renewal facility is increasing its capacity and how it may impact your walk along the Greenbelt.

It’s one of the more popular walking paths in Boise.

“With the water, the ducks, and the trees, it's just really pleasant,” said a Star resident.

This star resident making it a priority to enjoy it as much as possible.

“I come here 3 to 4 times a week,” said a Star resident.

“We’ll actually come and there are several spots we just bring a picnic lunch and watch people walk by,” said a Star resident.

The Greenbelt draws hundreds on a nice day but over the next few months, users near Veterans Memorial Parkway will need to take a detour for construction.

“We have to actually cut a pretty good size trench, work in the bank of the river, and then work back into the plant,” said Josh Baker, Lander Street Water Renewal program manager.

The Trench Josh Baker says is to help the Lander Street Water Renewal facility in a couple ways.

“Part of this upgrade is rebuilding existing infrastructure that needs to be fixed. It’s also to address some of that expanding capacity,” said Baker.

Going from the current 10 million gallons of water treated every day to an upwards of 15 and a half million gallons... all to keep with a growing Treasure valley

“We’re here 24 hours today. this plant never shuts down for anything so putting in this infrastructure does help in the long term with that,” said Baker.

This is just the start of phase 2 of this project which will take up until 2029 to complete. Luckily, this portion of the Greenbelt will reopen by April.

