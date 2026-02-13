Girl Scout cookies are back, teaching young entrepreneurs real-world skills

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Girl Scout cookies are making their way back to the Treasure Valley next week.

The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage received more than 4,000 cases of cookies Thursday, kicking off their biggest fundraiser of the year. But for these young entrepreneurs, the cookies serve as much more than a fundraising tool.

"The cookies are the vehicle for the girls to learn skills," said Kim Ross, director of entrepreneurship for Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

WATCH: When Girl Scout cookies are coming back this year

Girl Scout cookies return! Teaching kids real-world skills

The Girl Scout Cookie Program dates back to 1917, and while your favorite box may taste sweet, troop leaders said the lessons behind it are even sweeter.

"You're getting the financial background of the savings, earning the money, and all that. Money just doesn't fall off of a tree; you've got to work for it, and they're getting that instilled in them at a young age," said Terilyn Crabtree, a troop leader with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

Crabtree said she's also watched her daughter, Taeloni, learn problem-solving and customer service skills through the program.

"The biggest thing that she's learned is how to deal with frustrating customers and continue to have that smile and that grit for the next one, not let it get to her when she's at a booth and she's grown quite a bit," Crabtree said.

Taeloni was last year's top cookie seller for Silver Sage and has embraced the experience.

"Selling cookies is probably one of the highlights of my life doing Girl Scouts. It's probably almost one of the most fun things I've ever done," said Taeloni Lee.

Another troop leader said she's watched her daughter unbox her confidence through cookie sales.

"We were very shy, she wouldn't talk to people, so slowly over the years I've watched her grow to the point she can have that one-on-one conversation," said Kaylyn Diffendaffer-Wagoner, a troop leader with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

Every box sold funds the Girl Scouts' activities from camping trips to community projects. Ross said the program builds skills that last a lifetime.

"To later negotiate their salary or other business skills they need for the future. It’s building our Idaho job force for the future," Ross said.

The Girl Scouts are also rolling out a new flavor this year. Exploremores are a Rocky Road-inspired treat, and will be sold outside local grocery stores across the Treasure Valley starting February 20th.

You can find a store near you on the Girl Scouts website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.