Garage fire prompts large response in West Boise; no injuries reported

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire shortly after noon Wednesday near Cloverdale Road and Granger Avenue in Boise.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a garage. Officials said the residents were able to safely evacuate the home before crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported. Meridian Fire and Ada County Paramedics also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.