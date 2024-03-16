Family Summit 2024 deals with Fentanyl Use

BOISE, Idaho — Fentanyl use is a serious problem plaguing communities across the country. If you thought Idaho was immune to this deadly opioid, you would be sadly mistaken.



The Stabiles traveled from Coeur d'Alene to Boise today to share their story of how they lost their son. “ We lost our son three years ago to poisoning someone gave him a fentanyl pill and told him it was Periciazine. I went back to my wife she said check in Michael I tapped on the door and felt something wrong and that’s when I found him.” “

How bad is Fentanyl? According to the C-D-C, it’s 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Department of Justice, seven out of every ten pills with fentanyl contain a lethal dose.

Matthew Gumm with the D.E.A. says it's beyond dangerous. “The lethality of fentanyl cannot be overstated. It can be a deadly dose in one pill. That’s why the D.E.A. has launched the One Pill Can Kill campaign because one pill can be lethal.”

That’s why state and federal officials came together today for Family Summit 2024, to help Idaho families navigate this battle.

Josh Hurwit, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, says to start having the conversation with your kids right now. “It could happen to families who lost kids as young as 15. I would encourage every parent to have a conversation: don’t take any pill that doesn’t come from your parents or a pharmacist.”

And as always education is the key. Wendy Crocker from Kooskia buried her son because of Fentanyl. “He was living with my parents, and my mom went to get him up one day, and she couldn't get him up. I was at my salon next door, and she ran over, and I knew it wasn't about my dad. I knew she was talking about my son.”

According to Idaho Health and Welfare overdose deaths from all drugs jumped 33 percent from 2020 to 2022, with Fentanyl accounting for roughly half of those overdose deaths. Hopefully, forums like the one held in Boise today will start to bring those numbers down.