Elevated E. coli levels make Esther Simplot Pond 1 unsafe for swimming

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation tests its swimming areas weekly. This week, testing found elevated E. coli levels at Esther Simplot Pond 1.

The ponds were tested Monday, and Boise Parks and Recreation found elevated E. coli levels near the north dock at Pond 1.

Officials conducted a second round of testing Wednesday before posting warning signs Thursday.

Click here to view the test results.

WATCH|See how families reacted after learning about the swimming advisory

Elevated levels of E. Coli makes Esther Simplot Pond 1 unsafe for swimming

The Rand family had already set up for a day at Esther Simplot Pond when they noticed the warning signs.

They moved to Quinn's Pond after Boise Parks and Recreation said the area remained safe for swimming.

"It was really nice to come out here on Monday, so we decided to make another day out of it today," said David Rand. "We saw the signs, then you let us know that Quinn's Pond actually has low levels, so we came and set up over here."

Quinn's Pond receives water directly from the Boise River, and all of the ponds have aerators installed by the city to help circulate the water.

Officials say the improvements have reduced closures, but warmer temperatures and increased swimming activity can contribute to elevated E. coli levels.

A Boise Parks and Recreation employee working at the park said staff clean up goose droppings daily because geese are common throughout the area.

"When we set up over there I actually noticed there were piles of goose crap on the beach," said Rand. "I do appreciate that they come out and test and let the public know that if it is unsafe to be swimming, and they come out and put signs out right away."

Esther Simplot Pond 1 is a popular destination for families because it has a designated swimming area for children.

Two other families also chose to move to Quinn's Pond after learning about the elevated E. coli levels.