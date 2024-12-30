Dreading the January gym rush? One local gym says it may be more quiet than you think

BOISE, Idaho — A New Year means New Year's resolutions, and for many people— hitting the gym is a perfect way to start fresh. But the folks at Boise Iron Gym say that the January gym rush may not be as bad as you think.



Boise Iron Gym sees its biggest rush in April when the weather starts to warm up.

As for the New Year's rush, they expect a few new members but are offering new members their first month of membership free if they do sign up in January.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“I think the big thing with New Year’s resolutions is it's just such a tradition for Americans across the country,” says Jeremiah Glasenapp, the Owner of Boise Iron Gym.

Glasenapp has been a personal trainer for 35 years. He says he’s seen his fair share of that very common New Year’s resolution.

“Most people who join a gym, especially being in the beginning of the new year… They’re gone within about 30-60 days,” says Glasenapp.

He tells me many big box gyms in town rely on that New Year’s influx of members, but his gym sees more new members heading into Spring.

“As far as new members for the New Year -- believe it or not, January is not huge for us… We’re gonna probably be busier in April because people realize they couldn’t do it on their own. The weather is getting nicer and people are like uh oh— and go into panic mode. So we want to make sure the people who do come in, have a good game plan and they feel comfortable being here,” says Glasenapp.

He says Boise Iron Gym focuses more on a tight-knit community than filling the gym to the brim and with only about 400 members, there’s plenty of space for growth.

“There’s always that New Year’s resolution rush, but we are never really too busy [to the point] people are ever really waiting,” says Lauren Sassadeck, Manager of Boise Iron Gym.

“It just is more homey. I used to go to a bigger gym. It was fine but you don’t have people there supporting you,” says Amber Chomic, a Boise Iron Gym member who is at the gym 7 days a week.

She says a community-based gym like this is exactly what she was looking for.

“I just love the community here, everybody here is so kind and uplifting,” says Chomic.

“Whether you’re a rookie or an experienced weight lifter, you will definitely be able to find your place here,” says Sassadeck.

