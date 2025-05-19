Dennis Technical Education Center helps students find a pathway to success

BOISE, Idaho — Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center in Boise gain hands-on training in trades that directly address workforce shortages across the Treasure Valley region.

School principal Jeff Roberts explains, “All of our programs have to articulate post-secondary with certification built in, so a lot of our students will come to us just wanting a job but often find additional training through CWI and CSI will really advance their careers.”

Roberts says he’s amazed how focused these students are.

Junior Olivia Ekberg’s father is in the trades. Her mother wants her to look into college, but as of now, Olivia has chosen a career in welding. “But I think there is so much opportunity here in the valley in the trades, and with the skills gap and all of the people retiring, not as many are going back into the workforce, making us really valued," Olivia said.



I asked journeyman and now teacher John Hardy what it’s like to give back. “It’s been a big pleasure because a lot of the students that want to learn the trades, they know they’re not heading off to college, they’re exploring, they’re engaging with hands-on activity," Hardy said.

We showed you weeks ago how a trades job fair at Home Depot spurred the interest of high school students. As a matter of fact, a of number of Dennis T.E.C. students were offered jobs on site.

Chelsie Wilson is the Boise School District’s CTE Advocate and told me the proof is in the pudding.

“It was a fantastic launch into my career," Wilson said. "I took collision repair here as a high school senior.”



Dennis Technical Education Center is now starting firefighting classes that will put students in a position to learn firefighting skills for a wildland fire position or go on to C.W.I.’s firefighting program, apply to the Fire Academy and get a possible job with a municipal fire department.