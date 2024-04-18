Construction begins on Linear Park in West Boise

The City of Boise broke ground on the new linear park and pathway in West Boise on April 18, 2024. The soon-to-be-named park aims to connect nearby residents to a variety of the city's properties and open spaces.

The park will feature pollinator-friendly plantings, a shaded transit stop, and a 10-foot-wide accessible pathway.

“It’s always exciting when we can create an accessible and inviting outdoor space for people of all ages and mobilities to use and enjoy,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “We are committed to our goal of every Boisean being within a 10-minute walk to a park, and unique additions like this one in the heart of neighborhoods are vital to helping us reach that goal.”

The park sits off W. Goddard Rd., meaning it's within a 10-minute walk for 1,900 residents.

The park and pathway are expected to be completed by Fall 2024. The plan for the park is available here.