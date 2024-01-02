New Park coming to West Boise; Find out where!

WEST BOISE — A new linear park is coming to West Boise just north of Goddard Road. It will be across the street from Capital High School and span three acres. The plan is part of a $10,000,000 levy fund that was passed in 2015.



Additions include a shaded transit stop with public art, a 10-foot-wide accessible pathway, a shade pavilion with seating, and pollinator plantings with native shrubs and perennials.

The project will cost $2,063,718 in levy funds

No timeline has been set for completion

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

If you look just north of Goddard Road there isn't much. A vacant area that the city of Boise hopes to make more user-friendly.

“Anywhere you can beautify something, it's going to be helpful,” said Tim Goebel, owner of Neighbor Tim's Barbecue.

Tim Goebel is a local restaurant owner who is right next to where the park plans to be built bringing in a new walking path, a shade pavilion with seating, pollinator plantings, and more

“It will definitely be nice to have to either sit and have your cup of coffee and go through the walk pathway. That type of thing,” said Goebel

In a quote from Mayor Lauren McLean, she says, “This improvement project is a testament to our community partnerships, neighborhood involvement, and the desire to preserve open space in all parts of Boise.” And for Goebel, it’s a good place to burn off some brisket

“If we can get a new walking path, you’ve got something to walk your neighbor Tim’s barbecue off on you know. We are just really excited to see that growth,” said Goebel.

