Centennial High School unveils Patriot Field athletic complex on Sept. 11

WEST BOISE, Idaho — West Boise's Centennial High School celebrated the completion of the new Patriot Field Athletic Complex Friday, with school and district leaders marking the occasion on Patriot Day.

The complex features a brand-new varsity softball field, updated concessions, new restrooms, and a new throwing facility for track and field athletes.

WATCH: New upgrades to Centennial High School's Patriot Field revealed on Patriot Day

New upgrades to Centennial High School's Patriot Field revealed on Patriot Day

District leaders say the improvements will help Centennial High School be comparable to other West Ada schools and create more opportunities for all of its student-athletes.

Varsity softball player Charlee Valeninte said the new facility has her energized heading into the season.

"I think it's just gonna be such a different atmosphere and vibe and energy, and that's such a big thing we can carry into the season of like we've got a new field," Charlee said.

The Sept. 11 unveiling added a layer of significance to the Patriot Field celebration. School Principal Ryan Wilhite said the timing was meaningful.

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"I can remember where I was 25 years ago, teaching in a classroom when that tragedy occurred, and so to be able to open up Patriot Field on this day in our history, just couldn't have been better timing." Ryan expressed.

West Ada School District offered free admission to West Ada home football games for military members and first responders in honor of Patriot Day.

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