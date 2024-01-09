Car repairs costing to much? There's a new shop where you can do it yourself

BOISE, Idaho — A new do-it-yourself auto shop is helping lower costs and offering all the tools you need to complete your car repairs. DIY Auto Repair is the first do it yourself shop in the treasure valley with lifts, technicians, and space to help you achieve your car goals and fixes



Three lift bays for easy access

Different packages available, from no help, to all the help you need

DIY Auto Repair is hoping to expand, offering this option to more Idahoans

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Fixing cars is not cheap and inflation is making that much worse for a lot of Idahoans, but there is a new local shop that is hoping to fix that issue.

Just behind these garage doors here is a space that's all about doing it yourself but with a little assist.

Do it yourself. It's a growing trend even when it comes to cars, but there can be challenges under the hood.

"A lot of the things the dealership can do, you can do it yourself," said Denniston Haug, local car enthusiast.

Denniston Haug grew up repairing cars with his dad but never had the space or equipment to repair his own 4Runner until DIY Auto Repair opened shop off Fairview in west Boise.

"Having a shop like this, it just makes it a lot easier to come in here and knock it out and do it right," said Haug.

Now it's his one stop shop to repair his rig. Owners offering all the tools and lifts he needs to get his car back off-roading.

"There's a lot of things that we provide that make these jobs that might seem daunting to somebody or impossible even, really attainable here," said Chris Waskoviak, owner of DIY Auto Repair.

Chris Waskoviak and his wife Reagan both grew up in the car world.

"I've always loved cars. Chris has always loved cars. We've always worked on cars," said Reagan Waskoviak, owner of DIY Auto Repair.

And knew the treasure valley needed a place that car enthusiast could do it themselves.

"I think it's just really important for Boise to be able to have something like this so that they can just get it done. Get the work done and be on the way," said Reagan.

And to get it done at a lower cost. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the past year car repair costs have gone up 20%.

"The cost of repairing a vehicle is going up just like everything else," said Chris.

But now the Treasure Valley has a new option and D-I-Y has technicians who can help with anything you need to get back on the road.

Even though this is a first of its kind shop in the treasure valley, this DIY couple is hoping to expand potentially bringing shops to Caldwell and Nampa so that more Idahoans can do it themselves.