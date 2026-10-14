Caldwell man sentenced to life in prison for deadly West Boise stabbing

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Nick Tenney at a West Boise gas station in 2024.

A jury found Eliseo Torres, 38, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon in August. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, the incident happened after a dispute over a car. Torres and Tenney arranged to meet on Oct. 29, 2024, so Tenney could test drive the vehicle.

The prosecutor's office said the two men wound up at the Maverik gas station in the 7300 block of West Ustick Road, where a group of five people, including Tenney, attacked Torres.

According to the prosecutor's office, video played during the trial showed Torres breaking free from the group and no longer in danger, but ran toward Tenney, who had his back turned, and stabbed him in the chest.

Tenney was taken to the hospital, where he died. Torres was arrested a short time later as he was running away from the scene.

"This defendant had every opportunity to walk away that night, and instead he took a man's life,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "I’m grateful to the Boise Police Department for its thorough investigation and collaboration and to the jury for its time and attention to this case ”

Four others involved in the attack pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the case. The prosecutor's office said they are serving prison sentences ranging from a maximum of seven to 14 years.