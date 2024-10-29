Boise Police investigating fatal stabbing

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police responded to a stabbing near W. Ustick Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said in a press release that they saw a male running south on Cole Road, but as they approached him, he ran north toward the original location. However, police were quickly able to make contact with the suspect.

The suspect, Eliseo Torres, was involved in a physical fight outside of a business on the 7300 block of W. Ustick Road earlier that morning, according to police.

Officers also located an unresponsive male in the parking lot with a stab wound and began performing lifesaving care until paramedics arrived. During their investigation, police learned there was a fight between Torres and several subjects including the victim.

Police say the evidence indicates Torres stabbed the victim, who later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Torres was also transported to the hospital for injuries from the fight and was later booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with murder in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of paraphernalia with intent to use.

Shortly after arriving and securing the scene, officers located another man walking nearby who matched the description of one of the involved suspects. Evidence indicates the suspect, Daydreyn Pelton, was also involved in the altercation and stole property from Torres — he was arrested, booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.