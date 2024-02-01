BUILDING COLLAPSE: Local hospitals treating patients

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday night, we learned three people died in the structure collapse near the Boise Airport and nine people were injured.



Of those injured, five are in critical condition.

Victims were transported to local hospitals.

St. Luke's said they received one patient.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your Boise Bench neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at St. Alphonsus, where we've seen ambulances pulling in and police blocking off the emergency department.

Officials released a statement around 9:00 P.M. reporting that nine people have been injured and 3 have died.

Boise Fire would not confirm how many hospitals were receiving patients.

We did see a Canyon County ambulance pull up to the emergency department here before we had to move our location.

