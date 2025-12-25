Boise Urban Garden School teaches residents to grow and cook their own food

WEST BOISE — From backyard gardens to homemade meals, the Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS) is offering hands-on classes that teach people how to grow their own food and then cook with it.

The local nonprofit offers classes for all ages, teaching a range of topics from planting your own food to cooking with it after it's harvested.

"The classes here are really fun and educational. They kind of teach you about how stuff comes from like the farm," said Madeline Zerr, a culinary student at Boise Urban Garden School.

Instructors say gardening isn't just a hobby, it's a life skill we don't see enough of anymore.

"It is truly a lost art form to have your own garden and to grow your own food," said Bethany Anderson, culinary instructor at Boise Urban Garden School.

In a recent class, Anderson showed students how to make ramen from scratch using ingredients they picked straight from the garden.

Anderson said when kids learn where food comes from, they connect with it differently.

"The more that we can teach kids how to grow their own food, the more likely they are to want to consume their own food and cook with it, knowing that there's no pesticides on your food," Anderson said.

The school's program coordinator said these classes also come at a time when people are trying to make their food budget go further.

"A packet of seeds might cost $1.29, and you might be able to get 3 viable zucchini plants off of that packet of seeds, which might produce 20 or 30 pounds of zucchini,” said Pohley Richey, program coordinator at Boise Urban Garden School. “It can be something that could make your vegetables more cost-effective.”

It's not just about saving money. BUGS said gardening and cooking can also boost your overall health.

"Gardening is super helpful for your mental health, for your physical health. It is impactful in a positive way for your gut microbiome," Richey said.

For children under five, BUGS also hosts outdoor preschool classes. Children will explore the BUGS garden environment and the surrounding ecosystem through STEM-based activities.