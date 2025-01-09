Boise Police seek help identifying potential witness in fatal accident

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man they believe could help with the investigation of a recent traffic incident that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Nathan Gould.

The fatal accident occurred on Dec. 15, 2024, around 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Bridgetower Drive in West Boise. Nathan Gould was riding his longboard when he was struck by a car heading northbound on Five Mile.

RELATED: 23-year-old Boise man dies from injuries days after being hit by car in West Boise

Before emergency responders arrived at the scene, several bystanders stopped to assist. Among them, Boise Police have identified a man who might have witnessed the crash but who has not yet spoken with authorities. The man, who is the driver of a truck shown in the attached photos, appeared shortly after the incident and left before police could interview him.

Although there is no indication that the man was involved in the collision, police say he could have crucial information as a witness. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to call 208-377-6790.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.