WEST BOISE, Idaho — As garden season comes to a close and cooler fall weather arrives, kids at the Boise Urban Garden School, known as BUGS, are getting their hands dirty harvesting some of the last vegetables of the season.

A group of elementary school-age kiddos is pulling carrots and learning about gardens, plants, and veggies.

"That was a carrot frenzy what you just saw," said Pohley Richey with a laugh. "There’s nothing like the taste of a fresh-picked carrot right out of the garden, and they go and cook with it. 20 minutes later. It’s really an incredible experience.”

WATCH | See how these kiddos are learning about gardening and cooking—

Boise kids get their hands dirty harvesting fresh produce at Boise's Urban Garden School

Richey is the Program Coordinator for BUGS and says they teach kids how to pick and prepare fresh food from the garden.

“We have a three-quarter-acre organic regenerative garden... Our mission really is getting kids in that hands-on learning experience, and it’s getting kids identifying plants, getting familiar with the garden, seeing where their food is coming from, seeing how it’s grown," said Richey.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey tagged along for one of BUGS’ culinary camps, where kids tried a variety of herbs and foods while helping harvest some of the garden’s remaining produce.

“We harvested a ton, literally of produce this year and so a lot of the warm crops. The Summer crops have been pulled out," added Richey.

The carrots the kids picked were later used in a recipe alongside fresh zucchini from the garden. The campers worked together to make chocolate chip zucchini muffins as part of the unique hands-on experience.

Some produce is overwintered in the garden, so the BUGS team can access fresh food even in the dead of winter.

The Boise Urban Garden School is located at Comba Park in West Boise and is open to visitors interested in learning more about the garden and its programs.