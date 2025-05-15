Boise Hawks 2025 season preview: New faces, new manager, same goal

BOISE, Idaho — The weather is warming up, which means the Boise Hawks' season opener is on deck. And while preparing for the summer season is a time-honored tradition here in Garden City, there's a freshness in the air at Hawks Memorial Stadium this year as first-time players and a new manager round out this year's team.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, and I spoke with members of the club at their media day about the upcoming season.

"They can expect some gritty baseball," smiled relief pitcher Blake McFadden. "We got some dirtbags on our team in a positive way,"

Hawks media contact Matthew Osbon said the new players are bringing a whole new vibe to Hawks Baseball that spectators will feel when they visit the diamond.

Safe to say that energy is ramping up nicely as opening day is just a week away.

"It's going to be a different team. It's going to be new personalities, and I'm excited for that," said star center fielder Noah Marcelo.

Second baseman Max Jung-Goldberg, expressed excitement about taking on a bigger leadership role, saying, "I'm thrilled to be back, and we are hoping this year's team can bring a championship back to this city and organization."

The Hawks missed the playoffs last season, finishing fifth in the Pioneer League. So with a new season and many new faces around the clubhouse, the team is setting a new tone.

"When this opportunity opened up, I just couldn't say no," said new manager, Kash Beauchamp.

Kash Beauchamp has been around every level of baseball and recently won a championship in the Pioneer League with the Ogden Raptors. Now, he is looking to help Boise reach a title and get players to the Major Leagues.

"My job is to make sure they are doing what they need to do to get to the big leagues and hopefully, by doing that, some wins come our way," continued Beauchamp.

I spoke with first-year player Bryson Vaughn and a returning member of the Bullpen, Blake McFadden, both of whom grew up in the Treasure Valley, going to Hawks games.

"The camaraderie has been there since day one. Just helping rookies get used to the system," said McFadden, who went to Meridian High School.

Vaughn, who graduated from Skyview High, explained, "Kash has brought a good energy in and a lot of good ball players into camp."

"We have only had a few days of camp so far, but it's been really good," finished McFadden.

The team will be hosting their season opener on May 20th against the Idaho Falls Chukars, with first pitch slotted for 7:05 pm.