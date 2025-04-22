Mayor John Evans says Pro Soccer and new community park will make Garden City a destination city

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — When Ada County announced that pro soccer was coming to the Western Idaho Fairgrounds, it was music to the ears of Garden City Mayor John Evans.

Garden City has always had an interesting relationship with its big brother, Boise. I asked the Mayor for a bit of history, and why there is a Garden City. "Because Boise wanted a place to gamble when it was illegal in 1949."

Decades later horse racing became very popular at the fairgrounds, but through the years, the money and interest began to diminish, and the old track sat empty for a long time until the Ada County Commissioners recently announced a deal to bring professional soccer to Les Bois Park and add a large community park between the grandstands and the Boise River.

I asked Mayor Evans about the benefits. “It brings an element to this whole complex, that is in our background actually, we surround it, it’s right in the middle of the city and access to that will bring people in who will spend money," Evans said. "It really adds to the rest of the work they’re doing here on this regional park they’re building."

Mayor Evans gets very excited about this park and what it will mean for Garden City and beyond. “There isn’t anything like it here, there isn’t anything I’ve seen like it in the state.”

Mayor John Evans shared a bit of an update on the popularity of this new pro soccer team. “Reservations for season tickets are at 2000 already," he said.