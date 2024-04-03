Boise breaks ground on north west station #13

WEST BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Boise's mayor, police chief and fire chief broke ground on the new Fire Station 13. The new addition is expected to be completed in Fall 2025.



The new building will house one fire engine, a brush truck, and a drop-in office for Boise Police officers

The building will be 100 percent electric to help achieve the city’s energy goals.

You can watch the construction from start to finish via a live stream by clicking here

As Boise grows so do its needs, but Boise Fire wants response times to shrink.

"We have a travel time goal, when the bells go off in the fire station, five minutes that's our goal," said Mark Niemeyer, Boise fire chief.

Five minutes from getting that notice to arriving at the scene.

City statistics from 2022 show response times ranged from a littler over seven minutes to almost eight and a half depending on location but with the groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 13, they are hoping for those numbers to drop no longer needing to rely on crews stationed further west.

"Eagle Fire Department comes into the city of Boise quite a bit to provide service now and they are possibly going to relocate a station so there's a real need to have a station here," Greg Ramey, Battalion Chief with Boise Fire

The station on Bogart Lane will house one fire engine and a brush truck which will help with responses to potential fires in the nearby foothills and a drop-in office for Boise Police officers.

I wanted to see what other people thought about the new Fire Station 13 so I decided to hop right across the street to their neighbor Guthrie Stone. Speaking with the owners over there, they say they are all for the expansion.

"For us, it's a perfect spot and we are looking forward to having them as neighbors," Angela Guthrie, owner of Guthrie Stone.

Angela Guthrie has lived in the Treasure Valley her whole life and has noticed the increased traffic.

"I used to go to Meridian and it was just farms and four-way stops and now I can't get out there in less than 30 minutes," said Guthrie.

Boise Fire hoping this new station will beat the traffic and drop response times to that 5-minute mark.

