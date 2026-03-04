WEST BOISE, Idaho — McDevitt Park in West Boise is getting some major upgrades, turning a once vacant lot into bike trails, a pump track and other new amenities.

Bruce Hedge and his grandson, Atlas, have been visiting the park for years.

“Since his earliest memories — since he was probably, well, even one, we were bringing him in the baby carriage,” Hedge said.

You may spot the duo riding bikes together around the park, playing follow the leader, but soon they’ll have more terrain to explore.

WATCH | Meet Bruce and Atlas and hear from Boise Parks and Rec about the upgrades

Big upgrades coming to McDevitt Park — including pump track, bike trails & nature play area

“It’s been a vacant lot for a long time, so to see that they are putting in something usable for a lot of people, I think it’s great,” Hedge said.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle said the upgrades and changes were guided by neighborhood input.

“This is the result really of a lot of public feedback and input on what folks in this neighborhood, in this part of our community, wanted to see at their park,” Arkle said.

The more than $1.2 million project will add a basketball court, dog park, pump track, bike trails, new skate park features, gardens with new trees and pollinator-friendly areas, plus a nature playground.

“We actually worked with our forestry division within Parks and Rec to acquire some of these features and re-purpose some of these huge logs from trees that had to be taken out so they can become a play area for our kiddos,” Arkle said.

She expects the upgrades to make McDevitt Park a hub for families.

“So the exciting thing for me about the amenities that we’re building here is it really expands the age range of who we’re servicing at this park," Arkle said. "Bike trails and pump tracks are going to bring in kiddos and teens and their parents, hopefully.”

“It should just be lots of fun," said Bruce Hedge.

“Yeah!” Atlas added.

If all goes according to plan, the new amenities will open for neighbors to enjoy in late summer 2026.

You can find the master plan and the timeline for the project here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.