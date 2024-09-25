Armed robbery leads to Boise P.D. officer involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho — There was a heavy police presence Tuesday night at this strip mall along Fairview Avenue in Boise. We're learning new information about a chase and a police-involved shooting that left the suspect in the hospital.



Boise P.D. officers were involved in a shooting at a Fairview Avenue strip mall.

The Adam and Eve adult store was robbed by a suspect.

Police tried to take suspect into custody when officers fired.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Boise Police say officers responded to a reported armed robbery with a gun at Adam and Eve near Fairview and McKinney. The manager of the adult store told me two employees were inside when the suspect walked up and demanded money.

It was a pretty intense night for the Manager at the Subway right next door in the strip mall, her shift on Tuesday night ended with a lot of commotion. "So last night I was doing inventory, it was about almost 10 p.m. and I just came up front, and I saw a man wearing dark clothes and a hoodie and he was briskly walking through the parking lot in front and then back that way and that was all that I saw."

Responding officers say they identified a vehicle matching the suspect's, just north of Fairview on Cole Road. Officers tried to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over briefly before fleeing south on Cole Road. The suspect's vehicle was found again near Cole and Ustick, where officers say they saw the suspect trying to hop a fence into the backyard of a home on North Redway Road.

When officers tried to take him into custody, two officers fired at the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. For the manager of the Subway, who did want to be identified, it was a night she'll never forget.

"From the time you locked the door to the time you saw this individual? Maybe 30 minutes," the Subway manager added.

No officers were injured, and the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. I contacted Boise P.D. for comment and was told no one was available for an interview about the shooting.

As far as those two employees and Adam and Eve, the manager says they were shaken but they're doing fine. The two officers involved were placed on leave. That is standard policy following a police shooting.