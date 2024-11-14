Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive takes over Treasure Valley Albertsons locations

BOISE, Idaho — The demand for food assistance in the Treasure Valley is higher than ever, which is why local organizations and businesses have partnered with Albertsons to host the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.



The goal is to collect at least 5,000 turkeys to distribute to the community for Thanksgiving, but the "ideal target" is 7,500 to 10,000 turkeys.

5,000 turkeys to distribute to the community for Thanksgiving, but the "ideal target" is 7,500 to 10,000 turkeys. There will be shopping carts near store exits at all Treasure Valley Albertsons where you can drop off a turkey after purchase.

Each turkey donated supports the Boise Rescue Mission’s efforts to provide the community with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

If you can't stop by to donate a turkey, monetary donations can also be made here.

Turkeys, turkeys everywhere — Thanksgiving is coming up fast and there are a lot of people in our community who could use a little extra help. I'm senior reporter Roland Beres for Idaho News 6 and Albertsons is helping out on a huge turkey drive all across the Treasure Valley.

I talked to the Boise Rescue Mission about what a big difference this effort makes in our community.

Alicia Breslin is joining us from the Boise Rescue Mission this morning as we're talking about this Big Turkey Drive.

"It's chilly outside. And it's chilly, of course, right next to the freezer here in Albertsons, but that's for good reason, because look at all of these turkeys. We need to get people to donate these. We do," Breslin said. "We are giving out at least 4,000 food boxes and serving thousands and thousands of meals this holiday season. So we need our community to come out and donate turkeys."

Efforts such as this rely on the community coming out to support.

"We live in the best community, and just the fact that the radio stations, Project 88.7 and KTSY, are hosting this at all of our 24 Albertson stores really shows that our people are coming out and caring well," Breslin said. "And when community members come out and donate, they really are changing lives. They're feeding families. They're taking care of their neighbors during this holiday season."

With the Treasure Valley community growing as much as it has, the need is greater than ever.

"We're looking to raise, hopefully, somewhere close to 10,000 turkeys," Breslin said. "5,000 is the goal, but if we could do 7,500 to 10,000 turkeys, we're feeding so many people. And we're at all 24 locations, so if you're driving by an Albertsons in the Treasure Valley, we're there until 6 p.m."

But how does it work exactly? Customers buy a turkey and then you do what with it?

"You come into the store, you buy a turkey, and you drop it on the shopping carts on the way out," Breslin explained. "We have staff or volunteers at every store, or we have a QR code that you can scan — you can donate online for it. We have lots of ways."

So when you're out shopping for Thanksgiving this season, picking up an extra turkey can really make a difference in our community.