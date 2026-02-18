ACHD warns drivers to take it slow on the roads as snow hits the valley floor

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Even with under an inch of snow on the roads, ACHD warns drivers that slick conditions still exist.

ACHD crews spent the early morning on Wednesday pre-treating roads with salt and sand — ahead of the winter storm.

When there is less than two inches of snow, ACHD can't really plow it, so roads can actually end up more slippery.

ACHD says to keep these things in mind:

- Take it slow

- Leave early

- Increase your following distance

- No sudden movements — braking or steering

- Don't tailgate plows

- Don't pass plows until they pull off the road