15-year-old from Boise lifts truck to help friend trapped underneath

WEST BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Llovani Soto was working on a family truck behind an Ace Hardware when it collapsed on top of him. He heard the jack crack before the 96' Ram fell on him. His friend Haris Topalovic sprung into action lifting the truck so Soto could roll to his back before calling paramedics.



Soto is wheelchair-bound and still waiting on pediatric doctors for a final diagnosis

A GoFundMehas been set up to help with medical expenses

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I hopefully will never have to experience that again because it really did hurt," said Llovani Soto, Boise teen.

Llovani Soto is talking about the pain he felt in this parking lot when repairing a family truck went wrong.

"I heard a crack and then the jack broke or slipped. I don't know and next thing I know the truck was on top of me," said Soto.

"I just kept screaming get this off of me! Get this off of me! It hurts," said Soto.

This 96-ram crushing the teen with only his friend there to help.

"I was just freaking out not knowing what to do," said Haris Topalovic, Boise teen.

Haris Topalovic at only 15 doing the superhuman to help his friend.

"And then I tried to help him so I like picked up the truck so it could get off his side," said Topalovic.

"It was just my mind I just need to pick up the truck real quick and then that's what I did," said Topalovic.

One of the other challenges the two faced was the hardware store had closed for the day, meaning only those within earshot could hear the desperate scene.

After reliving some of the pain Topalovic called Soto's mom who raced from Nampa to Saint Alphonsus where first responders had transferred the teen.

"That's a hard hard call for a mom to get you know," said Romano Soto, Mother of Llovani.

"I think I was going 90 down the freeway hoping that nobody would pull me over, so I wasn't wasting time," said Romano.

The Soto's are still waiting for pediatric doctors to confirm Llovani's injuries and luckily today all Topalovic is lifting is his friend's wheelchair.