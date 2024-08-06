Yesterday's storms give way to smokey but cooler conditions find out what's happening here

Good Morning Idaho, we made it through Monday now let's get through Tuesday together!

Yesterday several stronger storms caused lightning across the area, creating new fires. Here's an image from Chief Meteorologists Scott Dorval's Facebook page. This could possibly be the Dollar fire. Please remain safe and always check if your home is within a red flag warning area.

Due to new fires from yesterdays storms, we will be dealing with lots of smoke today.

Good news is that thunderstorm activity is less likely across the area today. Storms will continue to track out of the Treasure Valley, if we get any activity this will more than likely be along Southern Twin Falls County and in the eastern portion of the Boise Mountains.

On the bright side temperatures are gradually cooling back to the 90s today and winds will increase throughout the afternoon helping us keep a bit cooler at times.

This cooling trend looks to be taking over the week and sticking around into August

