Yesterday record breaking temperatures were recorded here's what's in store for the rest of the week

Yesterday record temperatures were recorded for July 10TH- talk about heat!

Boise- 108°

Baker City- 105°

Mountain Home -109°

Unfortunately we aren't getting much relief today, temperatures are expected to climb in the afternoon near 104° across Valley Floors, and some mid to upper 90s across our East and West Central Mountains. However, a weak disturbance aloft and wildfire smoke will help cut us down a few degrees or so. It's still gonna be fairly hot and heat warnings are still in place through late Friday evening.

Friday will be just as hot, however, due to the position of southerly flow it opens the door for monsoon moisture to arrive across the viewing area. This means we could have high based dry thunderstorms, and virga clouds. These are clouds where the rain evaporates before touching ground. However it does increase our chances for some actual rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Heading into the next work week temperatures remain above average, continue to practice heat safety tips.

Hydrate throughout the day not just when you're thirsty

Do not walk furry friends in the afternoon

Be sure to never leave children or pets in the car

Check on your neighbors if their AC is out

Take care of yourself and others

