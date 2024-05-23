Watch Now
Wrapping up the work week on a cooler note here's what you can expect for memorial day weekend

Happy Thursday Idaho

Grab a light jacket heading out the door this morning, temperatures have dipped to the 30s in the Mountains and 40s for the Valley floors. If you love cooler weather you're gonna love this afternoon and evening, temperatures peak in the 60s and a light wind will roll through the area. Gonna be a great day for runners to hit the greenbelt!

While the Treasure Valley remains on the dry side, mountains will still get a light dusting of snow this morning. Snow levels will drop to 4500 feet, possibly giving McCall 1" of snowfall. Elevations above 6500 feet could see 2"-4" with 4"-8" above 7500 feet.

Tomorrow, will be a great day to start your memorial day weekend activities. Friday, temperatures return near normal with beautiful clear skies throughout the day.

Saturday we are tracking another system that will drop temperatures back in the upper 60s. It does appear it focuses mainly on the mountains, bringing lighter showers to the Valley floors. I wouldn't plan my outdoor activities for Saturday!

Sunday appears on the drier side with temperatures returning near normal.

Even better for memorial day itself as the 80s return. Gonna be a great day for barbecues, or any outdoor activities.

Take care of yourself and others

Have a great Thursday Idaho

