Wrapping up the holiday weekend with more wet unsettled weather

NAMPA, Idaho — Wet weather persists across southern Idaho today. Temperatures in both mountain and valley locations will sit anywhere from the low 50's to high 40's. Wind in the Magic Valley remains strong with speeds averaging 25=30mph.

Rain for today will be widespread and may only take a brief break around noon and again around 5pm.

Monday's rain showers will likely carry into Tuesday morning but pops of sunshine are expected Tuesday afternoon with only light wind so it will feel much warmer even though temperatures will hold in the 60s.

Expect the mid-70s and beautiful on Wednesday then increasing clouds Thursday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and holding there through Friday.

