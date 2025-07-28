Work week warm up set to move in

Temperatures will see a climb as the work week begins, but how long is it set to last? Here is your forecast.

Idaho has seen a nice weekend, but temperatures are set to see a slight climb with the warmest expected around the middle week. It won't last long as cooler weather moves in heading into next weekend and the end of the month.

The Boise area will see highs near 97°, which means a chance of triple digits. Next weekend has a shot at low 90's, so get the plans ready, the start of August is going to be a nice one.

Here is your extended forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high near 96

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 91