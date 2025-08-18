Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Work week warm up on the way

Work week warm up on the way
Posted

Temperatures set to take a climb this work week. Any chance at triples for Idaho?

It was a nice weekend in Idaho with average summer weather, but warmer weather is expected to return on Monday. Tuesday is expected to have chances at triple digits for the Treasure and Magic Valley's.

The Boise region will see a higher chance, but there is a likely chance that southern Idaho as a whole could see 100°.

Temperatures fall back to the low 90s for the Twin Falls region. Treasure Valley sees a few days at 99°, so try to stay cool as the summer heat is on.

Here is your extended forecast:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights