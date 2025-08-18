Work week warm up on the way

Temperatures set to take a climb this work week. Any chance at triples for Idaho?

It was a nice weekend in Idaho with average summer weather, but warmer weather is expected to return on Monday. Tuesday is expected to have chances at triple digits for the Treasure and Magic Valley's.

The Boise region will see a higher chance, but there is a likely chance that southern Idaho as a whole could see 100°.

Temperatures fall back to the low 90s for the Twin Falls region. Treasure Valley sees a few days at 99°, so try to stay cool as the summer heat is on.

Here is your extended forecast:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97