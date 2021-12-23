With the holiday weekend comes plenty of winter weather!

NAMPA, Idaho — A low pressure system off the West Coast will slowly move south to east toward the region today and expand over the west.

Rain is anticipated through this afternoon with a break in the action likely between 2-4 p.m. The rain returns around 6 p.m and overnight will transition into snow as colder begins moving in.

Snow will continue through Friday morning before tapering off. Friday evening snowfall will resume through the valley.

Roads will be snow-covered and dangerously slick much of this time, especially late Friday through the weekend as colder air drops the freezing level down to the Treasure Valley floor.

The Treasure Valley could see several inches of snow between Sunday and Monday. This snow may stick around for some time to come as a much colder air mass moves into the region.

If you're traveling into the mountains this weekend be mindful of dangerous driving conditions. Currently there are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in effect through Christmas.