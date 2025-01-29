Wintry conditions on the way here are the latest details

Happy Hump Day Idaho! We are cruising through the week.

An inversion has developed, though fairly weak. Temperatures along the Valley floors will hover near 38°F. Mountains will have most spots reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Idaho News 6

Thursday

Enjoy the sunshine, calm winds, and highs near 43°! This will be the last dry day we see for a bit.

Enjoy the calm of Thursday, Friday will kick off a wet weather pattern for us. Expect slick and wintry conditions returning to the mountains and along HWY 21 near Banner Summit and Mores Creek. Valley floors will also need to prepare for slick and wet conditions through the weekend.

Friday

Snow and rain will likely occur before 2 p.m. 80% chance of precipitation, with snow accumulation of half an inch possible.

Friday night

Rain with precipitation at 90%, lows will hover near 35°. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and a tenth possible.

Saturday

Rain, highs near 46°. Chance of precipitation at 90%.

Saturday night

Rain with lows around 34°. Chance of precipitation at 80%

Sunday

Rain likely before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 47°. Precipitation is 60%

Sunday night

Rain likely, low near 34°. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Monday

A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with a high near 47°.

Monday Night

Rain is likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32°. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Tuesday

Rain is likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43°. The chance of precipitation is 60%

As always take care of yourself and others, and start mentally preparing for slick and wet roads over the weekend!

