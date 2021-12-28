Watch
Winter weather returns to the Treasure Valley tonight

Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 12:13:14-05

NAMPA, Idaho — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southern Idaho from 5 a.m to 5 p.m Wednesday.

About 2-3" of snow is expected to accumulate in the valleys with higher totals in higher elevations. Snowfall is favored during the morning commute likely impacting rural roads and untreated areas.

Winter weather continues through early Friday morning but by Friday afternoon conditions should clear up. However, temperatures both high and low remain well below freezing. These air temperatures do not take into consideration future wind speeds/gusts.

