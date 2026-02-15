Winter weather arrives with huge cold front coming in

After an impressively warm and dry start to our winter, a shift arrives this week that could bring snow to the valley floors.

Skies stay dry this weekend with a shot of 60° as the high heading into Sunday, but all of that changes as the work week arrives. Monday night is seeing 90% chance of showers moving in along with a cold front.

This will drop temperatures from the 50s to the 40s, and overnight showers bring in chances of snow accumulating in the Treasure and Magic Valley. All of this is great news for Idaho ski resorts, as multiple feet could accumulate this week for some higher elevations.

Showers are consistent this week as well, so even into next Saturday, we will see chances of precipitation in the Gem State.

Enjoy the clear weekend, as we will see a major shift after the holiday!