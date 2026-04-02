April 2nd brought quite the Spring shock to Idaho as mountains and valley floors all experienced very active skies.

Many in the Treasure Valley were rocked awake as the morning began. Boise had thunderstorm activity to kick the day off and as the evening rolled in, cities across the Magic and Treasure valley saw rain, snow, freezing snow, wind, and some hail. The forecast is a bit of a one off though as heading into the weekend we will see very different skies.

Will weekend see similar skies? Find out here:

Snow hits Idaho as Spring flurry shocks valley floors

Clear and warmer than Thursday is expected for the next few days. Starting with temperatures, we warm back int the 50's, Saturday will see 60's, and by weekends end the valley floors return right back to the mid 70's. Along with this warming trend will be not much activity for our skies which is good news. Sunny conditions take over for the next week so get outside and enjoy it.

Our active weather pattern ends tonight so get those weekend plans ready to go. Skies clear and temperatures warm right back up.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast