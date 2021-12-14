Winter Weather Advisory for the Treasure Valley

A couple of inches of snow fell in Boise on unpaved surfaces on Tuesday morning and more snow is on the way for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Icy roads will develop in the higher elevations Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and even the valley may have slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Our next pacific storm system is moving rapidly in our direction and will spread snow into the McCall area just after the sun goes down Wednesday and into the Treasure Valley between 7 pm & 8 pm. Snow may accumulate a couple of inches in the valley primarily east of Meridian. Communities closer to the foothill should see at least 3 inches with higher amounts of 6"-8" in the Boise and West-Central Mountains.

Colder air will move in behind this system and some other disturbances could lead to some slick roads in the valley over the weekend and early next week.

