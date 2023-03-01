Winter Weather Advisory for Boise. Here is what you can expect.

A snowy Tuesday evening and night should drop 1"-3" in the valley with some towns getting more! Slick conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A vigorous low-pressure system will cross right over Boise into the Boise Mountains Tuesday night. It is likely there will be one or two heavier bands of snow accumulation setting up in the Treasure Valley but exactly where is difficult to determine. 1"-3" snowfall amounts will be common with a few locations in the valley possibly seeing 4"-7" while a few places could see less than an inch.

Gusty wind accompanying this storm will cause blowing snow in the late evening that will make for some difficult driving conditions, especially just above the valley floor.

With this storm going right ver Bogust Basin I expect that ski area to see from 6" to possibly up to 10" by Wednesday morning. Tamarack and Brundage will probably see a bit less but all resorts in the state will once again get snow as we enter the beginning of March.

The Boise Basin snowpack is still running around just 4% above average so this snow and more from coming storms in March will hopefully keep that number above average which will lead to enough water for the valley this summer.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday but so will a howling northwest wind making it cold with temperatures well below normal for March first; only near 40 in Boise.

