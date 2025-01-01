Winter weather advisories kick off 2025

Good morning and happy start of 2025!

The new year brings in winter weather advisories and snow to most of Idaho that in some areas will last until Thursday morning.

The system is arriving later than initially thought but is still on track to bring in a decent bit of solid precipitation for a number of regions in Idaho. Winter weather advisories further to the west last until noon today. The further east you move the further they last until about Thursday at 5 A.M.

2-5 inches are expected in the mountains with 1-2 inches expected in the valley floor. National weather service also reminding everyone that road conditions will of course be slick especially as you climb in elevation.

Past today, temperatures will actually climb with a warm front following this initial system with Treasure valley temperatures going from 30s today to close to 50s on Friday. More precipitation is expected but more scattered showers through the weekend.

Be aware of snowy roads today and stay safe.