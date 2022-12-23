Winter Weather Advisories in effect for areas of Idaho and Oregon

Starting today and lasting through the holiday weekend, the region will see varying periods of light snow falling and we will see some minimal snow accumulation.

In the Treasure Valley, we're looking at a 50% chance of snow throughout the day while the West Central Mountains will see a lot more action - about a 70% chance of snow all day.

This system is generally pushing southeast, so the Magic Valley won't see that much precipitation until around 5 PM tonight.

Our ski resorts in the area are generally anticipating a few inches of fresh powder to land on the slopes over the next few days with this system.

Unfortunately, it won't be a white Christmas everywhere in Idaho and here's why: our temperatures are warming up above normal, so some of that precipitation is going to come down in the form of a rain/snow mix or even just straight up rain.

Because the area is falling out of that arctic air mass that continues to hit the country, our highs over the next few days will generally increase by 5 to 10 degrees each day.

Have a fun and safe holiday weekend everyone!