Winter warnings and advisories extended for the mountains

As January ends, wet weather begins. This weekend and the start of the week will see heavy mountain snow and plenty of rain for the valley regions with winter warnings and advisories in place.

The heaviest snow and rainfall on Saturday was seen in the southern part of Idaho but going into Sunday morning, the central mountains will see round 2 of this atmospheric river moving into Idaho. That has extended winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories until Monday 5 P.M. for many counties in the east and west central mountains.

The precipitation continues all week long as well as a dip in temperatures going into Wednesday where snow is expected for most parts of Idaho.

Treasure Valley will see consistent 40's up until that Wednesday dip with the lows falling from 30's to 20's. There are gaps expected with some of this precipitation moving in overnight but we will see some form of rain or snow mix for the entire start of February.

Stay Dry!