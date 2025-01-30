Winter Storm Watch in effect this weekend here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Friday eve!

Enjoy the dry and sunny skies today, mother nature is ending her dry January and transitioning to a wet weather pattern to kick off February.

Prepare for slick spots on the road for Friday morning's commute, showers will start as snow along the Valley floors and in the Mountains. A mixing of snow and rain will be possible through the morning in the Treasure Valley, before changing over to rain into the afternoon and evening on Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been advised along the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains from Friday into Saturday night. Snow will contribute to slick overpasses and roads, be cautious traveling through these areas over the weekend. Mountain valleys may receive anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow, with 1 to 2 feet of snow above 5,500 ft.

There's a bit of uncertainty in Models as we head into Sunday. The EURO (ECMWF) model pulls in another soggy day for us starting with snow changing over to rain late in the day, while the American model (GFS) remains fairly dry and cloudy. While we will be monitoring this closely, it's best to prepare for slick conditions on roads and to carry the umbrella with you just in case.

On the bright side, fresh powder days are ahead! Here's a look at totals through Tuesday.

Skiers and snowboarders, cheers to some good days on the slopes.

Snow storms will continue to impact the mountains into next week. Though totals are difficult to pinpoint at this time given uncertainty in the track of the atmospheric river. Areas around 5000 feet could see 12"-18" into next Thursday while above 6000 feet in the ski areas, 2-5 feet of snow is likely.

Prepare for Mother Nature to bring on the rain, and snow!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday

Snow before 2pm, then rain. High near 41. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Low around 34. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Rain, mainly before 5 pm. High near 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain before 8 pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday

Snow likely before 2 pm, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night

Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Rain likely before 2 am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

Rain and snow are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.