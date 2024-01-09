Winter storm pummels parts of Idaho with snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions

A winter storm is delivering snow and high winds to Idaho, which will cause whiteout conditions for part of the region. A warm front moved through this morning putting down a quick couple of inches of snow in the Treasure Valley.

A brief lull is expected until lunchtime, but then a cold front approaches the area. The strongest wind gusts are expected throughout the area as that passes through. Winds will gust up to 45mph in the Treasure Valley, and up to 60mph for Owyhee county and Camas Prairie.

Heavy mountain snow persists throughout the morning and afternoon, with blizzard conditions at times. Precipitation remains fairly light during the daytime in the valley, but a burst of heavy rain, snow, and even a clap of thunder is likely as the front passes through.

It will remain breezy on Wednesday as light to moderate snow persists in the valley with an additional 1-4" of additional accumulation in the valley by Wednesday evening. Strong westerly flow will allow for ample moisture in the mountains, especially the west central mountains.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Owyhees and Camas Prairie from Tuesday at 11:00 AM through Wednesday at 11:00 AM with treacherous travel, near zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and subzero wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11:00 PM Tuesday through 5:00 PM Wednesday for the upper Treasure Valley extending into western parts of the Treasure Valley with 1-3" of snowfall and wind gusts up to 45mph. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the west central mountains, Boise mountains, and Upper Weiser River from 11:00 PM Monday through 5:00 PM Wednesday with dangerous travel due to heavy, blowing snow. Accumulations of 8-15" for mountain valleys and lower elevations and 15-24 inches in the mountains above 6000 feet. Winds gusts could exceed 50mph! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern parts of the Magic Valley and the east central mountains with 3-6" in the lower elevations 8-12"+ in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 60mph are possible!

More accumulating snow is possible for the valleys on Thursday, with a high likelihood for heavy snow continuing in the mountains as strong westerly flow continues. Snow should begin to diminish some, but not completely shut off, on Friday before the arrival of another storm for the weekend. 2-4 feet of snowfall is expected for the higher elevations when all is said and done this weekend. Generally 3-7" of snowfall can be expected in the lower valleys.