Winter storm arrives in Idaho tonight

It has no doubt been an odd Winter with above average temperatures and dryer conditions than normal but tonight a Winter shift comes into the Gem State.

Lighter chances expected to start the day but the evening is set to see rain and snow mixes coming in with an impressive cold front to follow. Winter Weather advisories go into place tonight for our central mountain regions and the Owhyee mountains. These last into tomorrow morning.

Accumulation on the valley floors won't start immediately but going into Tuesday night, accumulation of less than half an inch could come down and that pattern follows Wednesday and Thursday meaning we could see a light layer in Boise.

Temperatures take a fall along with this as well with 30's on the way as the highs for most valley floors. Lows get into the 20's as true Winter like weather finally moves in.

Ski resorts should be very excited about this forecast as a foot is expected at most resorts in Idaho. Stay warm this week and have a good holiday Idaho!