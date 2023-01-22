Winter settles in across the northwest

After a coating of snow in the Treasure Valley Saturday night, cold air continues to keep Idaho temperatures below normal.

The jet stream will continue to transport cold air in from Canada with periodic disturbances carrying some light snow. The first disturbance will bring some snow showers to the Sun Valley area Monday. The second disturbance will bring light snow to north central Idaho Wednesday. Both of these should not affect the Treasure Valley with any snow.

Areas of morning low clouds and fog will continue to develop in the valleys over the next few days but some sunshine is also likely each day with temperatures near 20 in the morning and in the mid-30s each afternoon.

The next chance of snow for the Treasure Valley will be next weekend.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!